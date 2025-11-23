Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty Sets 2025 Record With $6.5 Million Little Compton Sale

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the highest-priced single-family sale in Little Compton so far this year, marking a significant benchmark for the Farm Coast’s luxury market. The oceanfront property at 19 Taylor’s Lane South sold for $6,500,000, with sellers represented by Cherry Arnold and buyers represented by Elizabeth Kinnane, both of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, the transaction stands as Little Compton’s top single-family sale of 2025 and the highest residential sale in the town since Arnold’s $6.9 million sale of 21 Atlantic Drive in 2024.

Located on a private coastal laneway, the property features more than 3,200 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The home is set among vegetable and flower gardens, fruit trees, and expansive ocean views—a combination that continues to drive demand for distinctive properties along the Farm Coast. A separate one-bedroom guest house offers additional accommodations for family or visitors.

“I’m honored to have represented such an extraordinary Little Compton family compound,” Arnold said. “And I feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to work closely again with Liz Kinnane in the passing of such a special Farm Coast property on to its next stewards.”

The sale reflects sustained strength in Rhode Island’s upper-tier coastal market, where limited inventory and strong buyer demand continue to support premium valuations—particularly for oceanfront properties with privacy and acreage.

