Kara Malkovich and Rebecca King, formerly of Gustave White Sotheby’s, join Lila Delman Compass

Lila Delman Compass announced Tuesday that Kara Malkovich and Rebecca King, formerly of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, have affiliated with the firm out of its Newport Office located at 3 Memorial Boulevard. In 2021, Kara ranked as one of Newport’s top twenty producing agents across all firms. Rebecca finished the year with over $15M in closed sales volume and ranked as one of the top five rental agents in all of Newport County.*

“Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes… While change and stepping outside of one’s comfort zone can be challenging, I have never been one to accept the status quo and neither does Lila Delman Compass. I wanted a challenge that allowed me to take myself and my business to the next level,” commented Kara Malkovich on her decision to join the firm. “I am confident my new team at LDC will help me attain that. They are highly supportive and collaborative; always with an innovative, fresh approach to the business of real estate. This is the perfect fit for myself and my valued clients.”

Raised in Newport where her family ran the Newport Music Festival for over forty years, Kara has been connected to Newport’s community, culture, arts and architecture from a young age. After attending Boston’s Emerson College, Kara spent several years working in film production in Los Angeles and New York City, where she discovered her aptitude for getting things done under tight deadlines while working with a diverse group of individuals. She used this experience to catapult into the real estate world, where she has been a fixture in both the sales and rental markets for nearly two decades now.

Some of Kara’s most noteworthy sales include Newport’s ‘Beaulieu’, 614 Bellevue Avenue, which traded for $12,264,000 in April 2020, Newport’s ‘Bois Doré’, 115 Narragansett Avenue, which traded for $8,990,0000 in December 2021, and Newport’s ‘Land’s End’, 42 Ledge Road, which traded for $8,600,000 in March 2020.

Born in South County and a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, Rebecca is a native Rhode Islander with an accomplished resume. After college, Rebecca moved to New York City to pursue a career in publishing at Conde Nast, with an emphasis on marketing and events. After 5 years in Manhattan, she returned to the Ocean State where she was a wedding planner at Castle Hill Inn & Resort, a Relais & Chateau property, executing over 80 weddings per season. In 2012, Rebecca channeled her proven track record in marketing and sales into the world of real estate where she has excelled ever since.

“I have developed wonderful relationships over the past 5 years at Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty and am grateful to have learned from seasoned veterans in the real estate field. In order to further expand my business with the support of a brokerage that has a strong state-wide presence backed by a national luxury real estate brand – Lila Delman Compass felt like the natural next step for my career,” commented Rebecca King. “I was drawn to LDC’s innovative, full-service marketing platform that optimizes the client experience. Additionally, I was impressed by the culture of excellence within their team, which continually motivates their agents to excel. I am looking forward to hitting the ground running with LDC, continuing to provide excellent service to my clients without missing a beat during this transition.”

Rebecca is most noted for her March 2021 sale of 357 Gibbs Avenue in Newport for $2,500,000 and her August 2021 sale of 77 Third Street in Newport for $1,900,000. Additionally, she is recognized as a true leader of Aquidneck Island’s rental market, having helped shape and manage her former brokerage’s rental department and platform.

“We consider it a true privilege for such highly regarded, accomplished professionals as Kara and Rebecca to be joining our team,” remarked Kendra Toppa, Lila Delman’s Newport County Sales Manager. “We have watched their careers flourish and could not be more excited to help support their continued success. There has never been a better time, nor a stronger team, at Lila Delman Compass than there is today.”

“Having the pleasure of knowing both ladies personally and professionally, we truly believe the sky is the limit for Kara and Rebecca,” closed Lila Delman’s Brandyn Brunelle and Ryan Elsman in a joint statement. “We consider the pair two of strongest local agents in the industry and are confident that Lila Delman Compass is the ideal cultural fit for the pair. We can’t wait for everyone to see what Kara and Rebecca have in store as the newest members of Team Lila!”

*Sales Associate volume and ranking information based on data from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS for period 1.1.2021 – 12.31.2021.

