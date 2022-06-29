Local Man Dies in Moped Crash at Rotary on Admiral Kalbfus Road

A 28 year-old Newport man was killed Tuesday night at approximately 11:30pm when his moped crashed into the rotary on Admiral Kalbfus Road in Newport.

The victim’s body was not discovered for several hours when a passerby discovered it in the middle of the rotary around 6:00am Wednesday morning.

The medical examiner arrived on scene at 7:51am and pronounced the man deceased.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The man resided on Broadway.



