The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly presents its 5th annual Art Heist at The Westerly Armory

Art lovers and collectors looking for a fun, entertaining evening and an opportunity to acquire art at a “steal” will want to attend The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly’s 5th Annual Art Heist. The Gala will take place from 6-8pm on Saturday, August 6th at the historic Westerly Armory at 41 Railroad Avenue, Westerly RI, right down the street from the Gallery. Free parking for the event is available on the street and in the Westerly Train Station parking lot.

The impressive selection of art donated by members of the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly and additional local artists can be viewed now in the United in Arts Community Gallery at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly, located in the Westerly Train Station. Artwork valued at $300+ available for “heist” includes colorful abstracts, a serene encaustic collage, and seascapes capturing the brilliant blues and greens of the ocean on warm summer days. The collection includes a wide variety of paintings in oils, watercolor, cold wax & oil, encaustic and acrylics. In addition, several multimedia pieces and 3D works of art including hand carved woodwork, glasswork and a beautiful selection of colorful handcrafted jewelry made with lampwork glass, sterling and gold will be on display.

Art Heist festivities will begin with live music from “The Jazz Gallery Quartet,” artisanal hors d’oeuvres, desserts, open wine bar, beer from Grey Sail Brewery, Watch Hill Oysters and East Beach Blondes. Art Heist tickets are $175 and will admit two people to enjoy food, beverages, entertainment and “heist” one piece of art per ticket. For individuals wishing to join the party without participating in the heist, tickets priced at $30 are also available.

Tickets and catalogues featuring all the art work available for “heist” are available at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly’s United in Art Community Gallery at 14 Railroad Avenue in Westerly, RI. Tickets are limited so art connoisseurs are advised to purchase quickly. For more information visit westerlyarts.com or call 401-596-2221.

