‘Love Boat’ cruise reuniting cast members from original Love Boat TV show stops in Newport late this summer

Princess Cruises has announced that a Love Boat-themed cruise reuniting the beloved cast members from the original Love Boat show will stop in Newport late this summer.

Scheduled for a seven-day voyage aboard the Enchanted Princess, the Love Boat cruise is set to embark on a roundtrip from New York City from August 31 to September 7, 2024. Passengers will sail alongside iconic characters such as Doc, Gopher, Isaac, and Vicki Stubing while exploring enchanting destinations including Newport, Rhode Island; Boston; Rockland, Maine; Saint John, Canada (for Bay of Fundy); and Halifax, Canada.

Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan, known for her role as Vicki Stubing, will be joined by Love Boat cast members Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher), and Ted Lange (Isaac). Additionally, Ezra Freeman, the bartender from The Real Love Boat reality dating series, is set to make an appearance, along with other surprise guests.

A variety of Love Boat-themed activities are planned for the cruise, including a lively Sailaway party introducing the cast, meet-and-greet photo and signing opportunities, and Love Boat-inspired guest activities with exciting prizes. Passengers can also look forward to a cocktail demonstration hosted by Ezra Freeman and Ted Lange, as well as a symbolic renewal of vows ceremony officiated by the cast, complete with a commemorative certificate.

The cruise itinerary will feature Love Boat episodes airing on Movies Under the Stars and in staterooms, cast Q&A sessions, Love Boat trivia with the Cruise Director, and specially curated Love Boat-inspired menus and cocktails. The ship will be adorned with themed décor, photo backdrops, and exclusive merchandise, creating an immersive experience for fans of the classic TV show.

Jill Whelan expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming cruise, stating, “We had such a blast connecting with fans on our theme cruise in 2022, so bringing it back in 2024 feels like it was meant to be, especially with the addition of some surprise guests. Sailing with our fans brings us so much joy, and this cruise will undoubtedly be a special reunion, taking us back to where it all began – on a Princess Cruise.”

With the promise of a unique blend of nostalgia and entertainment, the Love Boat reunion cruise in 2024 is expected to be a delightful journey for fans and cruise enthusiasts alike.

