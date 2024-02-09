Your Coastal Haven: The Madelaine Condo in The Aquidneck Club’s Exclusive Clubhouse Hits Market for $485,000

125 Corys Lane, Portsmouth | 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 806 square feet | offered by Residential Properties Ltd for $485,000.

Welcome to “The Madelaine,” your ideal coastal sanctuary nestled within the prestigious “Clubhouse” at The Aquidneck Club on Narragansett Bay. Situated on a sprawling 300-acre estate of natural beauty along the bay’s shores, this residence offers unparalleled views of the world-class championship Links-style golf course.

Indulge in the lap of luxury with 5-star amenities, including fine and casual waterside dining, a 41-slip marina, Har Tru tennis courts, a full-service spa and fitness center, a sparkling pool, and a state-of-the-art equestrian center, providing unlimited activity options for all ages.

“The Madelaine” is a turn-key getaway, presenting a fully furnished residence within the Clubhouse. The condo fee is all-inclusive, covering taxes, sewer, property insurance, landscaping, maintenance, property management, and all utilities. This superb location is just 20 minutes from downtown Newport, 25 minutes from Providence, and an hour from Boston.

Immerse yourself in the ultimate Country Club experience! Membership to the Aquidneck Club is required for this extraordinary coastal retreat.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

