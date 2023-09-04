Magnificent French Country Tudor in Narragansett hits the market for $2.75 million

50 Canonchet Way – 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms – 4,953 square feet. Offered by Residential Properties Ltd for $2,750,000.

Magnificent French Country Tudor located on a private setting in Canonchet Farms with distant ocean views only steps to Narragansett Beach. This 5000+ sq ft stately residence was built on the former site of the original Sprague Mansion built in 1863.

The design and craftmanship of this home exceed all expectations with 24 ft. ceilings, magnificent 12 20-inch moldings, white cedar ceilings, etc. The architectural design combines a stately home with casual elegance. As you enter the 2-story foyer you will find an open floor plan that easily brings you into the 2-story great room with its soaring stone fireplace joins the large European kitchen. The kitchen boasts ceramic floors, white cedar ceilings,recessed lighting and French doors to the outdoor patio for alfresco dining.

The kitchen island, counter space, Sub-zero refrigerator, Wolf wall oven and French Country gas stove would delight any gourmet chef! The formal dining room with coffered ceilings has ample space for entertaining. After dinner, your guests can retire to the Natural Cherry library for late night chats.

At opposite ends of the first level, you will find a MBR ensuite and separate guest quarters. As you ascend the magnificent staircase overlooking the great room you will find 2 additional large bedrooms and an office/recreation room, full bath, laundry area and a large walk in Cedar Closet.

All this on an acre of land in the Pier! New AC System (2023) and Water Heater (2023). Too many details to list!

