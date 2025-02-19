Zachary Cunha Resigns as U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Following Directive from President Trump

Zachary A. Cunha has stepped down as United States Attorney for the District of Rhode Island, effective immediately, following a directive from President Donald Trump’s administration, he announced Monday. Cunha had previously submitted his resignation to President Donald J. Trump and Attorney Pam Bondi on Garland on Feb. 7, indicating his intent to leave office at the end of the week.

In a statement, Cunha expressed gratitude to Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse for recommending his nomination and to President Biden for appointing him to the position in 2021. “It has been the honor of my career to do this job,” Cunha said. “I have worked hard every day to live up to the example of excellence set by my thirty-eight distinguished predecessors.”

Cunha, who took office in December 2021, highlighted the accomplishments of his tenure, particularly in addressing the opioid crisis, combating fraud, and prosecuting violent crime. Under his leadership, the office secured the largest illegal pill seizure in the country and filed suit against a major pharmacy chain for alleged failures in opioid prescription oversight.

His office also pursued cases against fraudsters, corporations involved in criminal activities, and individuals accused of violent offenses. “We have taken a firm stand against violent crime, bringing serious charges against those responsible for introducing the most deadly illegal weapons into our communities,” Cunha stated.

Additionally, Cunha emphasized his office’s commitment to civil rights, including fair lending practices and protections for individuals with behavioral disabilities. His team led multiple “United Against Hate” forums across Rhode Island to address acts of discrimination and violence.

During his tenure, Cunha was appointed to the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee, where he collaborated with U.S. attorneys nationwide on policy recommendations for the Justice Department.

Cunha’s departure comes amid a broader reshuffling of federal positions under the Trump administration, which has been actively restructuring various agencies and departments since President Trump’s inauguration for a second term on January 20, 2025. The White House has not yet announced a nominee to fill the U.S. Attorney position in Rhode Island.

