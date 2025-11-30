Crazy Burger Calls It Quits: Narragansett Staple Shutters After 30 Years

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A South County favorite known for its quirky charm and over-the-top burgers has flipped its last patty.

Crazy Burger Café & Juice Bar — a bohemian staple on Boon Street for three decades — abruptly announced its closure Friday, stunning loyal customers who have been flocking to the spot since the early ’90s.

In a heartfelt message posted to its social media page, the longtime eatery said it had no choice but to turn off the lights. “We ran out of money before we were able to sell the business,” the owners wrote. “We’re forced to close the doors.” They thanked customers for “30 years of love and support,” adding that they’ll miss serving the community “one and all.”

The shutdown comes just weeks after the restaurant was listed for sale as its owner prepared to retire. The business — known for its funky menu, juice bar, and famously inventive burgers — had been priced at $475,000, including the name, recipes, equipment and inventory. The building itself was not part of the deal.

Crazy Burger wasn’t just a local hangout. Its off-beat style even landed it a national TV spotlight on “Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service,” giving out-of-towners a peek at the Narragansett institution that locals fiercely defended as their own.

Now, the brightly colored café sits dark heading into the holiday season, leaving fans mourning the end of a Rhode Island original. Three decades of breakfasts, smoothies, veggie creations, and late-afternoon burger runs have come to an unexpected stop.

