Obituary: Michael J. Crowley (1958-2025)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael J. Crowley, a beloved brother, uncle, and friend, who departed this world on November 19, 2025, just days shy of his 67th birthday. Born in Newport, Rhode Island, on November 25, 1958, Michael’s life was filled with joy, laughter, and a deep love for music that resonated with all who knew him.

Michael worked as a dedicated clerk at The Maher Center for more than 20 years, where his commitment and kindness left a lasting impression on everyone he worked with. He took great pride in his work and was known for his warm smile and infectious laugh. A true “numbers guy,” Michael had a remarkable gift for remembering birthdays and made it a point to call and celebrate those special days with family and friends.

In addition to his work at The Maher Center, Michael greatly cherished his time working at Frosty Freeze in Middletown, Rhode Island, a job he truly loved and spoke of often. It brought him great joy to serve the community there and connect with customers who quickly became friends.

Michael was also proud to be a Special Olympics athlete, where he proudly competed and won several medals-an achievement that brought him a deep sense of pride and accomplishment.

A devoted Coca-Cola enthusiast, Michael had a special appreciation for the real thing – never settling for anything less. He loved to socialize with family and friends, sharing stories and fond memories of his childhood. His sense of humor was unmatched, and his ability to bring people together through laughter was a gift to all who knew him.

Michael is survived by his siblings, Daniel Crowley, John K. Crowley, and Sharon Gontarek, and several nieces and nephews who will forever cherish the warmth, laughter, and love he brought into their lives.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Joyce Crowley, and his brother, Kenneth Crowley.

Funeral services will be held on November 25, 2025, at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth, with visitation beginning at 10:30 AM, followed by his funeral service at 11:30 AM in the funeral home. Michael will be laid to rest at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.