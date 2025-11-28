Newport’s Automated Traffic Camera Program Under Fire After Court Delays and Compliance Questions

Newport’s rollout of its automated traffic enforcement system is drawing sharp criticism after a series of problems surfaced in Municipal Court this week — raising new questions about whether the city, under City Manager Colin Kennedy, rushed ahead without basic preparation.

During Monday’s session, every speeding case tied to the camera at Hillside Avenue and Admiral Kalbfus Road was continued until February 2, 2026. The pause came after concerns emerged that the system may not have been approved or installed correctly.

Individuals in court said the device was permitted by the state as a red-light camera, not as a speed-enforcement system, which follows a separate set of rules under RIGL 31-41.3. If accurate, Newport may have launched a speed camera without securing the proper authorization — a sign, critics say, of yet another half-cocked rollout from City Hall.

City officials insist the vendor “received all necessary approvals,” but also confirmed they are only now reviewing whether the required warning signs are actually in place. Rhode Island law mandates four signs on each approach, each measuring 3 feet high by 4 feet wide and clearly warning that violations may be prosecuted.

Newport has just one sign per approach, the dimensions are wrong (ours are 4 feet high by 3 feet wide), and none of the signs contain the mandatory warning. With four approaches, the city appears to be 12 signs short of compliance — a basic detail that should have been resolved before the first ticket was ever issued.

A city spokesperson, responding to questions about the signage, added: “While we do believe that the current signage is sufficient, we’re currently reviewing the statute language to ensure that our signage is in compliance with the state laws.”

The City also admitted that drivers were wrongly sent red-light violations despite traveling through the intersection on a green light. Officials blamed the issue on vendor “translation errors,” which resulted in incorrect tickets that were later reissued as speeding citations.

Despite the mounting questions, Newport says it does not plan to refund any fines already paid. Officials maintain they remain “confident” in the probable cause behind each citation, even as the system undergoes a review.

For many residents, the episode reinforces a familiar pattern: a city government that appears rushed, disorganized, and reactive — with City Manager Colin Kennedy once again presiding over a rollout that seems to have gone live long before it was ready.

