Worcester City Council Votes to Become Sanctuary City for Transgender and Nonbinary Community

The Worcester City Council voted 9-2 on Tuesday night to declare the city a sanctuary for transgender and gender-diverse people, following a contentious meeting that lasted over five hours.

The resolution, proposed by local LGBTQ+ advocates, asserts that the city “will not cooperate with federal and state (agencies) on policies aimed to harm transgender and gender diverse people.” The decision follows executive orders signed by President Donald Trump that define gender as strictly male or female and restrict access to gender-altering medical procedures for minors.

The meeting drew a crowd of approximately 200 people, many expressing fears about the impact of the Trump administration’s policies. Several attendees voiced concerns that transgender rights are under attack and urged city leaders to take a stand.

One speaker, wearing a purple wig, pearl necklace, and white gloves, declared she was “afraid of Trump” and needed the city’s protection. Another, shaking as they addressed the council, questioned how many transgender individuals must die before action is taken, exclaiming, “Look at me … f—ing pathetic.”

A purple-haired woman with two transgender children emphasized the importance of the resolution, saying it could help reduce depression and suicide rates among LGBTQ+ youth. Another speaker, who is in a same-sex marriage, warned of the potential loss of marital rights under the current administration.

Councilor-at-Large Thy Nguyen, Worcester’s first openly nonbinary council member, had previously taken a hiatus from council duties, citing a transphobic environment.

