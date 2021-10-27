Middletown man arrested for child molestation

Portsmouth police announced Wednesday that Andrew Phy, 54 of Middletown, RI, was arrested for First Degree child molestation/sexulal assault. Police say that Phy molested a 7-year-old child several years ago.

Phy was arraigned in 2nd Division District Court Wednesday morning where he was held without bail and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

