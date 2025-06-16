A Rare Find in Portsmouth: Historic Farmhouse and Equestrian Estate Set on 32 Acres Lists for $2,980,000

362 Bramans Lane | Portsmouth, RI | 4 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 2,860 sq ft | Set on 32 Acres | Listed by Lauren Mailloux and Jim Dring of Our Real Estate for $2,980,000.

Tucked within one of Aquidneck Island’s most coveted rural enclaves, this historic estate—built in 1860 and lovingly held by generations of farming families—offers an extraordinary 32 acres of pristine farmland, gently rolling meadows, and cinematic pastoral views. It’s the kind of place that stops you in your tracks—a rare legacy property that speaks to both history and possibility.

At the heart of the land sits a nearly 3,000-square-foot farmhouse, a timeless beauty with commanding views of open fields and a pond that attracts wildlife like migratory birds, frogs, peepers, and turtles. Though rich in antique character, the home has been thoughtfully upgraded for modern living, with a new roof, updated electrical system, new septic, and more—creating a seamless blend of old-world charm and present-day comfort. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat or the foundation for a future family compound, the setting is private, elegant, and soul-soothing.

Adding to the estate’s appeal are two massive barns and a four-car garage—each brimming with potential. Thinking guesthouse, artist studio, or a remote office? These structures offer endless possibilities to expand and personalize the property on a grand scale.

Location-wise, it’s hard to beat. Set directly across from the polo practice fields and just minutes from Newport Polo, top beaches, and Newport National Golf Course, this is a rare lifestyle crossover: country living with resort-town convenience. Less than five miles away, Newport offers world-class dining, vibrant arts and culture, marinas, and a truly iconic coastal atmosphere.

This is more than just a home—it’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to own a historic farm and a vast, inspiring piece of Rhode Island’s landscape. For those with vision, passion, and a love of space and heritage, this property delivers on every level.

