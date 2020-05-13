Newport City Manager Joe Nicholson has an issued an executive order detailing the new rules for outdoor dining during Phase 1 reopening Rhode Island economy.
The order permits all existing victulating licenses to serve customers outdoors in accordance with the rules set forth by Governor Gina Raimondo.
All licensed establishments will be permitted to serve outside until 10pm and must move the tables inside each evening.
• One-time-use paper menus, digital menus, or chalkboard menus will be recommended. • Condiments and utensils will either be single-use or sanitized between uses.
• All high-traffic areas will have to be frequently cleaned. Tables and chairs will be sanitized in between parties.
• All employees must wear face coverings, and all customers must wear face coverings when they are not eating.
• Self-service food stations like buffets and salad bars will be prohibited.
• Cashless and contactless payment methods will be encouraged. Pens and payment stations will be frequently cleaned.
• For now, no valet services will be allowed. Customers will be asked to park their own cars