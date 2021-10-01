Newport Buzz Emergency Broadcast System: We have a missing pup on East Bowery Street

Alright folks we have a missing 8-year-old pitbull from the East Bowery Street area in Newport.

Vito went on walkabout tonight around 9:00pm. He was last seen on Weaver Avenue around 9:30pm. He is very friendly but will growl when scared.

Our fugitive has been on the run for 2 hours.. Average foot speed over uneven ground barring injuries is 4 miles-per-hour. That gives us a search radius of 8 miles.

What I need out of each and every one of you is a hard-target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse, boathouse, gatehouse and doghouse in that area. Checkpoints go up every 15 miles.

Be on the lookout for Vito (also goes by Chubbs) and report any sightings.

Please share and call 401-855-0550 when spotted or found.

Your fugitive’s name is Vito. Go get him!!!

