Heartbreak in Middletown: Body of Owen Cameron Found in Wooded Area

In a somber turn of events, officials in Middletown located the remains of 17-year-old Owen Cameron Wednesday morning at 11:17 am in a wooded area near the Newport State Airport.

Owen Cameron’s disappearance had sparked community concern in recent days after he went missing on Saturday night around 7:15 pm.

Employing all-terrain vehicles to navigate the rugged terrain, search teams made the grim discovery. Owen’s body was found partially submerged in a nearby body of water.

Upon this heartbreaking find, the Rhode Island State Medical Examiner’s office was summoned to the scene. They will now conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Owen’s death.

As of the latest reports, authorities have indicated that no evidence of foul play has emerged in connection with Owen’s tragic demise. However, the investigation remains ongoing as officials work diligently to unravel the details surrounding this devastating loss.

The community of Middletown and beyond now mourns the loss of Owen Cameron, a young life taken too soon. As the investigation presses forward, questions linger, and hearts ache for answers in the wake of this profound tragedy.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

