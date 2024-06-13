Middletown Police Seek Public Assistance in Locating Missing Portsmouth Man

UPDATE: On June 13, 2024 at approximately 5:30 pm, the Middletown Police Department confirmed that John Borden was located alive and well in New Hampshire.

——

The Middletown Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating John Borden, a 71-year-old man from Portsmouth, RI.

Borden’s Ford F-150 pickup truck was discovered in the Stop & Shop parking lot on West Main Road in Middletown on June 9, 2024. He has not been seen or heard from since. Borden is known to frequent the Providence area.

His family has reported him missing, citing recent personal matters and health issues as potential concerns.

Anyone with information on John Borden’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Middletown Police Department at 401-846-1144 or the Tip Line at 401-842-6516.

