Police seek assistance finding missing local woman

The Warwick Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing female.

Charlotte Lester, 44, has not been seen in the last couple of days.

She is believed to be in a red 2006 Tacoma pickup truck, bearing Rhode Island registration 1IL194

May have been last seen in the area of 3400 Post Rd.Warwick, RI

Lester is a 5″7″ white female with a slim to medium build with brown eyes.

Police say her hair may differ from these pictures.

Lester has family in Newport who suspect foul play.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Warwick police Department at 401-468-4200.

