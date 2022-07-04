Newport Buzz Emergency Broadcast System: We have a missing puppy near Walmart

Alright folks we have a missing 1-year-old yellow lab from the Admiralty Apartments/Walmart area in Newport’s North End

Whaler went missing after a house fire this evening around 8pm and hasn’t be seen since.

Our fugitive has been on the run for 2 hours.. Average foot speed over uneven ground barring injuries is 4 miles-per-hour. That gives us a search radius of 8 miles.

What I need out of each and every one of you is a hard-target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse, boathouse, gatehouse and doghouse in that area. Checkpoints go up every 15 miles.

Be on the lookout for Whaler and report any sightings.

Please share and call Andy at 401-649-2790 when spotted or found.

Your fugitive’s name is Whaler. Go get him!!!

