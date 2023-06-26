Newport Buzz Emergency Broadcast System: We have a missing cat from Shangri-la Lane in Middletown

Alright folks we have a missing two-year-old cat from Shangri-la Lane in Middletown

Winnie is an indoor cat and she escaped through a window to go on walkabout.

Winnie’s rear left leg is orange and her collar is off because she had a bath earlier that day.

Our fugitive has been on the run for 48 hours.. Average foot speed over uneven ground barring injuries is 4 miles-per-hour. That gives us a radius of 192 miles.

What I need out of each and every one of you is a hard-target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse, boathouse, gatehouse and doghouse in that area. Checkpoints go up every 15 miles.

Be on the lookout for this cat and report any sightings.

Please share and call 401-824-6834 when spotted or found.

Your fugitive’s name is Winnie. Go get her!!

