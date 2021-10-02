Join Us Along The Route of the Audrain Tour d’Elegance

As Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week comes into full swing, we are excited for the annual Audrain Tour d’Elegance, happening on Saturday, October 2nd!

The Tour is a chance for Concours d’Elegance entrants to take a scenic road trip through beautiful Rhode Island, and experience the beauty of the state from the comfort of their own vehicles.

The Tour begins bright and early at 6:30 AM, at Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and takes a beautiful scenic tour through Narragansett, Jamestown, Newport and Middletown.

Please click this link below to see the map of the Tour route!

For anyone interested in spectating the Tour d’Elegance, there are several spots that we have highlighted with particularly amazing views:

Scarborough Beach – Narragansett, RI – 6:30 am – 7:15 am

Mackeral Cove Beach – Jamestown, RI – 7:45 am

Beavertail State Park – Jamestown, RI – 8:15 am

Hanging Rock Road – Newport, RI – 9:00 am

Brenton Point State Park – Newport, RI – 9:30 am

Fort Adams State Park – Newport, RI – 10:00 am

* Times may vary depending on traffic

Volunteers at Fort Adams State Park will aid entrants in their arrival to the park, and attendees will be able to enjoy the beloved Audrain Cars & Coffee. Here, entrants and Cars & Coffee goers will be able to walk around and enjoy one of Newport’s most adored automotive weekend gatherings.

As this event finishes up around 11:00 AM, the entrants will take a short ride to Bellevue Avenue, for the annual Bellevue Car Display — only the second time in history that Bellevue Avenue has been permitted to be shut down for an event!

