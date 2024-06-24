Taunton Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Missing Teen

The Taunton Police Department is urgently seeking the public’s assistance in locating Arianna Cataloni, a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since June 15, 2024.

Arianna is described as approximately 5’3″ tall, weighing 130 pounds, and may now have dyed red hair. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt, and white and black Nike Air Force sneakers.

Witnesses last saw Arianna in the company of two boys, aged between 16 and 18, in a red car with a loud exhaust near Hopewell Park in Taunton.

Anyone with information regarding Arianna’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Taunton Police Department immediately at 508-824-7522.

