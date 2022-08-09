Newport Buzz Emergency Broadcast System: We have a missing cat near Valley Road

Alright folks we have a missing cat last seen running onto Valley Road/Green End around 9pm Monday night.

Rhody is a 5-year-old Long Haired Siamese with Blue Eyes. He just moved into his new home this week and is not familiar with his surroundings.

He is friendly, just frightened when approached.

Our fugitive has been on the run for 1.5 hours. Average foot speed over uneven ground barring injuries is 4 miles-per-hour. That gives us a search radius of 6 miles.

What I need out of each and every one of you is a hard-target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse, boathouse, gatehouse and doghouse in that area. Checkpoints go up every 15 miles.

Be on the lookout for Rhody and contact (917) 715-4394 with any sightings.

Reward offered if found!

Your fugitive’s name is Rhody. Go get him!!!

