Middletown Police Search For Missing Teen

Middletown Police are searching for a Middletown teen who went missing on Saturday night. Seventeen-year-old Owen Cameron was last seen around 7:45 p.m. leaving Anthony’s Seafood, his place of work located at 963 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown, on foot.

Cameron is five-feet-five-inches, with hazel eyes and blond hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue Anthony’s Seafood shirt, dark-colored pants, and a baseball cap.

The Middletown Police Department has launched an active search for Cameron and urges anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward. They can be contacted at either 401-846-1144 or through the tip line at 401-842-6516.

