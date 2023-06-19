Newport Buzz Emergency Broadcast System: We have a missing cat from the Thurston Avenue Area

Alright folks we have a missing five-year-old cat from the Thurston Avenue/Smith Street area in Newport.

Rhody is an indoor cat and he escaped to go on walkabout.

Our fugitive has been on the run for 48 hours.. Average foot speed over uneven ground barring injuries is 4 miles-per-hour. That gives us a radius of 192 miles.

What I need out of each and every one of you is a hard-target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse, boathouse, gatehouse and doghouse in that area. Checkpoints go up every 15 miles.

Be on the lookout for this cat and report any sightings.

Please share and call 978-578-5831 when spotted or found.

Your fugitive’s name is Rhody. Go get him!!

