Salve Regina University Rolls Out Mobile Health Outreach Program With Senator Reed and Mayor Holder

Salve Regina University launched its new Health and Wellness Community Outreach Program on Monday, introducing a fully equipped mobile unit designed to bring preventive screenings, counseling, and health education to communities across Rhode Island.

The 40-foot ADA-compliant vehicle features two private counseling rooms and an exam room, and will be staffed by Salve students and faculty from nursing, social work, health sciences, and the Compass program. Drivers from the university’s Department of Public Safety will operate the unit.

The program was formally launched at a Newport ceremony that included U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, who helped secure $1.95 million in federal funding to purchase and equip the mobile unit, as well as Newport Mayor Charlie Holder and representatives from healthcare and community organizations.

“Rhode Island needs more health care professionals and Salve Regina is stepping up,” Reed said, noting the project will strengthen workforce training and expand access to care.

Salve President Dr. Kelli J. Armstrong called the initiative “our mission in motion,” emphasizing the benefits for students, healthcare partners, and local communities.

The program is led by Dr. Debra Cherubini, associate professor of nursing, who is working with Holder and community organizations across the state to schedule outreach visits. The mobile unit is expected to begin serving Rhode Islanders this fall.

For more information or to inquire about partnerships, contact Dr. Cherubini at debra.cherubini@Salve.edu

📸 Hansen Photography

