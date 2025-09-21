Salve’s Luzzi Runs Wild as Seahawks Ground William Paterson

Salve Regina stayed unbeaten — and made it look easy.

The Seahawks (3-0) rolled into Wightman Field for the first time in more than a decade and smacked William Paterson, 24-12, behind a two-touchdown day from bruising back Justin Luzzi.

Both teams traded early field goals before Luzzi broke loose, pounding in from five yards to give Salve a 10-3 halftime lead. In the third, QB Thomas Fallon ripped off a 45-yard run to the doorstep, and Luzzi did the honors again from the one. Fallon later found Spencer Chapman for a short TD toss, blowing the game open at 24-3.

The Pioneers (0-2) showed some life when QB Nigel Jennings sprinted 60 yards for a score in the fourth, but it was far too little, far too late. Fallon took an intentional safety in the final seconds to wrap things up.

Salve’s defense was nasty — the Seahawks picked off three passes, with Marcues Jean-Jacques, Christian Pereira, and Matt Hanich each grabbing an interception. Linebacker James Minotti racked up a game-high 12 tackles, anchoring the unit.

Luzzi finished with 92 yards and two scores on the ground, Fallon threw for 196 yards and added a highlight run, and Kyle Crampton hauled in a game-high seven grabs.

The Seahawks now turn their sights to Toppa Field, where they’ll open NEWMAC play against SUNY Maritime next weekend.

Final: Salve Regina 24, William Paterson 12

