Salve Regina Rolls Past UMass Dartmouth in Season Opener

Salve Regina University football opened its 2025 campaign with a decisive 34-13 victory over UMass Dartmouth on Saturday afternoon at Toppa Field in Newport, R.I.

Senior quarterback Thomas Fallon led the Seahawks’ attack, completing 18 of 32 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with Jacoby Smith for six yards, Spencer Chapman for a 72-yard strike, and Kyle Crampton for another six-yard score.

The Corsairs struck early with field goals from Connor McManus (22, 37 yards), but Smith answered the second with an 87-yard kickoff return that sent the Seahawks into halftime ahead 20-6.

Salve extended its lead in the third quarter with a 10-play, 67-yard drive capped by Fallon’s toss to Crampton. UMass Dartmouth responded with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Daunte Melton to Jayden Francois, trimming the margin to 27-13.

Running back Justan Luzzi sealed the win with a 22-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run. Luzzi finished with 94 yards on the ground, while Chapman led receivers with 104 yards. Defensively, James Minotti posted 13 tackles to pace the Seahawks.

The win was Salve Regina’s fifth straight against UMass Dartmouth and evened the all-time series at 8-8. The Corsairs, who won the MASCAC regular-season title in 2024, had not faced the Seahawks since 2012.

Salve Regina (1-0) will host Western New England next Saturday at noon at Toppa Field.

Final: Salve Regina 34, UMass Dartmouth 13 Records: SRU 1-0, UMD 0-1

