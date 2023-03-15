House of the Week: Lila Delman Compass offers Narragansett estate for $12 million

229 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett, RI – 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, 3,509 square feet

A timeless jewel that offers the chance of a lifetime to own a part of history and prime piece of Narragansett waterfront real estate. Comprised of 4 lots that collectively lend over 12 acres of tranquil saltwater front plus a single-family residence. Such a unique and exciting proposition with endless possibilities. Presenting the home of the American Hall of Fame golfing champion and greatest female golfer of her day who dominated in the 1920’s-Glenna Collet-Vare.

As you enter this treasure of an estate, the ever-changing textures and hues of the surrounding environment create a symphony for the eye that will stop-you-in-your-tracks. The overall feeling is one of understated luxury, a slower old-world pace, a place to recharge.

An ideal location for those who crave peace and relaxation, but also a wonderful spot for hosting. Superb entertaining areas include an ocean-facing sunporch adjacent to the fireplaced living room, a grand covered front porch, an eat-in kitchen with a butler’s pantry w/wet bar that opens to a formal dining room alongside a more casual dining area on a second sunporch and a covered oceanside deck where you can step out to the lush lawn down to the water. There are plenty of spaces perfect for any gathering.

This is a special sanctuary where you can hear the waves crash & experience sublime waterscapes throughout with ocean, beach, river and sunrise views, a magical glow at sunset and the moon lighting up the water at night.