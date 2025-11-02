Heartbreak at Toppa: Coast Guard Denies Salve Regina in Senior Day Thriller, 36–31

On a crisp November afternoon in Newport, everything was lined up for a storybook Senior Day. Thirty-eight Seahawks were honored for their years of grit, leadership, and loyalty to Salve Regina football. The crowd was loud, the energy was right, and the stage was set for a statement win.

Instead, the Coast Guard Academy wrote its own history. The Bears stunned Salve Regina with a 36–31 victory — their first-ever win in Newport — capping off a back-and-forth second half that felt more like a heavyweight title fight.

After a sluggish start and a 16–3 halftime deficit, the Seahawks roared to life behind junior running back Justan Luzzi, who delivered one of the finest quarters of football Toppa Field has seen in a long time. Luzzi rushed for 181 yards and three third-quarter touchdowns, turning the tide and igniting the home crowd as Salve surged ahead, 31–23.

Quarterback Tommy Fallon (16-for-25, 178 yards) was poised and creative, connecting with Kyle Crampton (eight catches, 110 yards) and sneaking in a 12-yard touchdown run that had fans believing the Seahawks were moments away from sealing it.

But the Bears refused to fold. Coast Guard’s Sean Burns found Harrison Hensley on a 4th-and-7 dart for a touchdown, then handed it back to Hensley for a bruising 30-yard score that flipped the game — and the emotion — in one breath.

Still, Salve had one last chance. With under two minutes to play, Luzzi powered the Seahawks to the Bears’ goal line. On second-and-goal from the one, he lunged toward the end zone — and lost the football. Coast Guard recovered. Game over.

Salve drops to 4–4 (1–4 NEWMAC) with two road games left, while Coast Guard improves to 7–1 (5–0) and stays atop the conference.

Next up: Salve travels to WPI, hoping to rebound before wrapping up the regular season at Norwich.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!