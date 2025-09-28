FALLON’S FIREWORKS! Salve Regina Wins Again, Moves to 4-0

Quarterback Tommy Fallon lit up Toppa Field Saturday, tossing four touchdowns to power Salve Regina past SUNY Maritime, 28-20, in NEWMAC action.

Fallon (Freehold, N.J.) was locked in, completing 17 of 30 passes for 182 yards and spreading the wealth across his offense. He opened with a 14-yard strike to Justan Luzzi (Belleville, N.J.), then hit Kyle Crampton (Merrimack, N.H.) on a 7-yard toss. The dagger came in the second half, when Fallon connected with Spencer Chapman (Needham, Mass.) on a 41-yard bomb and later a 10-yard score that sealed the Seahawks’ fourth straight win.

Luzzi was a force on the ground too, rushing for 155 yards, while kicker Nathan DiRado drilled all four extra points. On defense, James Minotti (Bedford Hills, N.Y.) led the way with eight tackles and an interception.

The Privateers hung around with big plays of their own, including a 51-yard touchdown run from Joshua Rogers, but couldn’t overcome Salve’s balanced attack.

Final: Salve Regina 28, Maritime (N.Y.) 20

Records: Salve Regina (4-0, 1-0 NEWMAC); Maritime (N.Y.) (2-2, 0-1 NEWMAC)

The Seahawks hit the road next week against Springfield College (2-2, 1-0 NEWMAC), who crushed MIT 31-7 in their league opener.

