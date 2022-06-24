Newport Flower Show winners announced

The 2022 Newport Flower Show filled Rosecliff with displays of color and creativity from June 17 through 19. Hundreds of gardeners submitted floral arrangements, botanical arts creations and horticultural specimens that were displayed in the Salon, Ballroom, Dining Room and Terrace.

Below is the list of award winners.

THE GARDEN CLUB OF AMERICA

Certificate of Excellence in Floral Design, for an exhibit of great distinction that placed first, second or third: Maureen Christmas, Acton, Mass.

Certificate of Excellence in Horticulture, for an exhibit of great distinction that placed first, second or third:Susan Vincent, Jamestown, R.I.

NATIONAL GARDEN CLUB

National Garden Club Award, to the exhibit judged to be the finest in the Design Division: Linda Pare, Ashland, N.H.

National Garden Club Award, to the exhibit judged to be the finest in the Horticulture Division:Deb Kelsey, Newport, R.I.

BOTANICAL ARTS

The Janice Leary Panoff Botanical Arts Award, to an exhibit of exceptional visual appeal which best combines whimsical interpretation with impeccable execution: Sue Cram, New Hampton, N.H.

The Robyn Kauffmann Spagnolo Botanical Arts Award, to the design that conforms to the schedule requirements, incorporating The Principles of Design and of exceptional quality in craftsmanship and skillful manipulation of all materials: Christina Kramer, Palm Beach, Fla.

The Newport Flower Show Best in Show Award – Botanical Arts, selected from The Newport Flower Show blue-ribbon winners in the Botanical Arts Division: Sue Cram, New Hampton, N.H.

The Newport Flower Show Botanical Arts Award, to the exhibit showing impressive quality, skill and creativity: Sue Cram, New Hampton, N.H.

The Newport Flower Show Novice Award – Botanical Arts, to the most distinctive design by a Novice exhibitor in any Botanical Arts class: Mary Ann Harr, Hartford, Conn.

The Newport Flower Show New Exhibitor Award – Botanical Arts, to the most distinctive entry by a first-time exhibitor in the Botanical Arts Division:Mary Ann Harr, Hartford, Conn.

FLORAL DESIGN

The Newport Flower Show Best in Show Award – Floral Design, selected from among The Newport Flower Show blue-ribbon winners: Maureen Christmas, Acton, Mass.

The Newport Flower Show Novice Award – Floral Design, to the most distinctive design by a novice exhibitor in any design class in The Newport Flower Show: Penny Kaczyk, Worcester, Mass.

The Newport Flower Show New Exhibitor Award – Floral Design, awarded to the most distinctive entry by a first-time exhibitor: Alice Nichols, Providence, R.I.

The Preservation Society of Newport County Design Award, to the exhibit in the challenge class displaying the most creative use of the majority of components issued: Linda Tors, Southport, Conn.

The Corinne Clarke Reynolds Trophy, given by her daughter, June Reynolds MacKaye and granddaughters, June Reynolds Davis, Dottie Corinne Houser and Christienne Bailey MacKaye, for the best interpretation of a class title in the Design Division: Kim Cutler, Worcester, Mass.

The Bettie Bearden Pardee Award, to an outstanding design using all fresh plant material grown and arranged by the exhibitor(s): Sarah Boynton, Hingham, Mass.

The Candace Morgenstern Design Award, to an exhibit showing exceptional quality using innovative techniques involving the manipulation of fresh plant material:Jane Cary, Bedford, NH.

HORTICULTURE

The Gilbert S. Kahn Sweepstakes Award, to the exhibitor winning the most blue ribbons in the Horticulture Division Classes: Felicidad Zeballos, Newport, R.I.

The Mrs. Robert M. Grace Best in Show Award, selected from the Horticulture Division blue ribbon winners: Portsmouth Garden Club, Portsmouth, R.I.

The Mrs. Samuel M.V. Hamilton Award, to the most creatively original and whimsical presentation of plant material in any container: Linda Finn, Middletown, R.I.

The Oatsie Charles Award, to the most outstanding cut specimen of a shrub grown for its flower: Judy McLennan, Portsmouth, R.I.

The Annie Laurie Aitken Award, to the most outstanding rose cut specimen in the show: Bettie Pardee, Newport, R.I.

The Jocelyn Sherman Propagation Award, to a container entry propagated by an amateur exhibitor in whose name it is entered (the difficulty of propagation, detailed description of propagation process and distinction in its presentation will be considerations for this award; entry must have been grown by exhibitor for a minimum of six months): Jane Gamber, Madison, Conn.

The Newport Flower Show New Exhibitor Award – Horticulture Division, awarded to the most distinctive entry by a first-time exhibitor: Lisa Bliss, Middletown, R.I.

The Newport Garden Club Centennial Award – Horticulture Division, for the most creative interpretation of a class or theme in the Creative Container Division:Donna Boulay, Newport, R.I.

