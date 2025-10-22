Newport, Middletown to Reopen Talks on School Regionalization

After years of stops and starts, Newport and Middletown are once again inching toward the discussion table on regionalizing their school systems.

During a meeting Monday night, the Middletown Town Council voted 7–0 to accept an invitation from Newport officials to talk about what a combined school district might look like. No date or location for the meeting has been set.

“We just want to start talking about it in public and see where it goes,” said Council President Paul Rodrigues. “It certainly warrants a discussion.”

Councilor Charlie Roberts agreed, calling it a chance to face fiscal and enrollment realities. “All of this is not sustainable,” he said. “This is an opportunity to sit down with Newport and talk.”

The council stopped short of agreeing to two additional Newport proposals — appointing representatives to a new Academic Integration Advisory Commission and discussing an education endowment fund — saying it was too early in the process.

In August, the Newport City Council voted 5–2 to advance regionalization talks, with Mayor Charlie Holder and Councilors Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, David Carlin, Lynn Ceglie, and Xay Khamsyvoravong in favor. The two “no” votes came from Steph Smyth and Ellen Pinnock, who opposed opposed the measure to improve student educational opportunities, save millions of dollars, and boost state reimbursement rates.

Under Newport’s proposal, both districts would share a superintendent and finance office while maintaining their current schools. The Rhode Island Department of Education has said the arrangement could increase the state’s construction reimbursement rate from 52.5% to 80.5% for new school projects — saving millions.

Middletown voters approved regionalization in 2022, but Newport voters narrowly rejected it. Monday’s vote signals the two sides may finally be ready to revisit an idea that many believe is long overdue.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!