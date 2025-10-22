Obituary: W. Patricia “Pat” McMahon (1936-2025)

W. Patricia “Pat” McMahon, 89, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on October 14,2025, in Newport, RI.

Pat was born in Newport, RI to Winifred and Joseph McGough on January 1, 1936. She attended high school at St. Catherine’s Academy in Newport and graduated in 1953. She began teaching at Sacred Heart in Pawtucket, RI and subsequently earned her degree in education at Rhode Island College and master’s degree in guidance counseling at Providence College. Pat cherished her work as an English teacher at Roger’s High School, then later as a guidance counselor at many elementary schools within Newport County for more than 50 years.

Pat enjoyed traveling throughout Europe with her husband, actively caring and doting on her grandchildren, visiting with her sister and brother-in-law in Florida, socializing with her many colleagues and friends, playing golf, attending faith-based retreats, and hosting her book clubs. Whenever out and about in her favorite place, Newport, Pat received much adoration from her former students over the years for being “the teacher who inspired my interest in English and pushed me to achieve!” Pat was the linchpin of all family gatherings, the one who went out of her way to make everyone feel welcome and special on every occasion. She will be deeply and profoundly missed by her family and friends.

Pat is survived by: Paul McMahon, her loving husband of 54 years; her daughter, Ellen McMahon and son-in-law Arik Goff; her sister, Claire Beauchesne and brother-in-law Paul Beauchesne; her grandson, Luke Goff; granddaughter Grace Goff; and many adoring nieces and nephews; Sholeh Sobhany, Trish Buchanan, Laney Lane, Chris Lane, Eileen Evans, Mary McNally, and James, Peter, Daniel, Andrew, Sharon, Patrick, Michael, Paul, Maureen, Timothy McMahon.

She was preceded in death by her parents Winifred and Joseph McGough and her beloved brother Joe McGough and niece Kathleen McMahon.

Visiting hours will be held at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport on Thursday, October 23, 2025 from 3pm-5pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Augustin Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Browns Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat’s memory may be made to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport, RI 02840, www.mlkccenter.org.

