Rhode Island Tourism Hits Record 29.4 Million Visitors in 2024, Generating $6 Billion in Spending

Rhode Island welcomed a record 29.4 million visitors in 2024 — a 3.5% increase from the previous year — as tourism continued to strengthen its role as a key driver of the state’s economy, Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Commerce announced Wednesday.

According to new data from Tourism Economics, those visitors spent $6 billion, up 7% from 2023, generating a total economic impact of $8.8 billion. The tourism sector supported 88,509 jobs, representing 13% of all employment in the state, and produced $992 million in state and local tax revenue — a 5.8% increase year over year.

“We continue to build on our progress and deliver jobs for Rhode Islanders, and these new visitor numbers are evidence of that,” McKee said. “Through our unprecedented and strategic investments in destination marketing, we’re showcasing our state’s unique appeal. Rhode Island is truly ‘All That’—and the world is taking notice.”

Tourism Drives Job Growth

In 2024, industry employment grew by 2.1%, adding 1,897 new jobs. More than 31,000 positions were in the food and beverage industry, underscoring tourism’s importance to small businesses and local restaurants.

Visitors Spending More

Visitor spending reached new highs, with food and beverage accounting for $1.5 billion (26%) of total spending and lodging reaching $1.3 billion (22%). Air transportation saw the strongest growth, up 11.1% from 2023.

Economic Impact Across the State

Tourism-generated tax revenue saved each Rhode Island household an estimated $2,230 in 2024.

“Tourism supports our local businesses, creates new jobs, and helps attract investments to our communities,” said Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor. “Rhode Island is proud to continue welcoming visitors from around the country and the world.”

