Obituary: Arthur “Ray” Crookes

Arthur “Ray” Crookes passed away peacefully at home in Cumberland on Monday, October 20th, surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was 81 years old.

A loving husband, father, brother, and proud pepere, he is survived by his wife of 57 years, Annette; his children, Brian and Glenda, Amy and Dave; and his grandchildren, Andrew, Meredith, and Joseph. He is also survived by his brother John, and many friends and family who are all better for his being in their lives. His brothers Dennis, Patrick, and James, as well as Robert, will welcome him into heaven.

Arthur grew up in Newport, RI, with his father Arthur Sr. and his mother Kathleen, and graduated from Rogers High School in 1963. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a helicopter mechanic during the Vietnam War, and returned to marry the love of his life, Annie, with whom he loved to dance, laugh, and hold close.

He moved to Pawtucket to raise his family, working for 35 years as a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office, and was a dedicated coach in Fairlawn youth sports. Ray was an avid golfer who loved to play cribbage and cheer on all the New England sports teams. He was an active parishioner at St. Maria Goretti’s and St. Aidan’s Church, and loved his family dearly.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, October 25th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a funeral home service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rhode Island Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02907, or Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.

