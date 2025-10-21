Ray Botelho Found A Kidney Donor — Now He Needs Our Help!

We’re thrilled to share that Raymond Botelho has found a kidney donor and is scheduled for transplant surgery on November 12th.

Ray has been diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease caused by a viral infection from undiagnosed Lyme disease. His only chance at survival—and at returning to the active, vibrant life he’s known—is this transplant.

If you know Ray, you know his passion for health, fitness, and helping others. As a coach, personal trainer, professional triathlete, and lifeguard, he’s spent his life pushing others to be their strongest, healthiest selves. Now, he needs our help to keep fighting.

Ray’s kidneys are failing, and both are no longer functioning properly. The road ahead includes major medical expenses, surgery costs, and months of recovery. He will be unable to work for three to four months while he heals.

Your donation—no matter the size—will help relieve the enormous financial burden of surgery, recovery, and rehabilitation. Every dollar brings Ray one step closer to healing, strength, and the healthy life he deserves.

Ray has dedicated his life to lifting others up. Now it’s our turn to lift up Ray.

Thank you for your generosity, compassion, and support during this crucial time.

Donate here -> https://www.gofundme.com/f/kidney-transplant-for-ray

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!