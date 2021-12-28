Newport nonprofits to share $5.4 million in COVID-19 relief grants

Nine local nonprofits are among the organizations that will share $5.4 million in COVID-19 relief grants through the Rhode Island Foundation. The federal CARES Act funding covers the cost of housing, behavioral health services, health care, job training, food pantries and child care among other uses.

“We are getting these grants to the nonprofits that are doing the boots-on-the-ground work that Rhode Islanders have been depending on since the pandemic began. This funding will keep these essential partners going as they continue to respond to the needs of their communities,” said Neil D. Steinberg, the Foundation’s president and CEO. “We are appreciative of the Governor, legislative leaders and the state’s Congressional delegation for their unfailing dedication to providing the resources that support Rhode Island’s safety net in times of crisis.”

Be Great for Nate in Portsmouth, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County in Newport, Child & Family in Middletown, the East Bay Community Action Program in Newport, the Housing Hotline in Newport, the John Clarke Retirement Center in Middletown, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport, the Newport Community School and Newport Mental Health in Middletown are among more than 100 nonprofits that will share the funding. The full list of grant recipients is posted at rifoundation.org/ NonprofitSupportII

The Rhode Island Nonprofit Support Fund II was established jointly by Governor Dan McKee, through the Rhode Island Pandemic Recovery Office; and the Foundation. The grants average more than $32,000 and target services or direct assistance that respond to the COVID-19 pandemic impact on vulnerable individuals or communities.

“I am pleased to see these grants go to nonprofits that serve their communities in a number of ways,” said Governor McKee. “I know this funding is invaluable to these organizations that have overcome incredible challenges throughout this pandemic, and I’m grateful that they continue to step up to the plate for Rhode Islanders. I thank the Rhode Island Foundation for partnering with my administration to get these funds into the hands of our nonprofit community quickly.”

The Rhode Island Foundation is the largest and most comprehensive funder of nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island. Working with generous and visionary donors, the Foundation raised $68 million and awarded a record $87 million in grants in 2020. Since its centennial five years ago, the Foundation has awarded more than $284 million in grants and has raised more than $328 million. Through leadership, fundraising and grant-making activities, often in partnership with individuals and organizations, the Foundation is helping Rhode Island reach its true potential. For more information, visit rifoundation.org.