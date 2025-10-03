West Place Animal Sanctuary One Step Away From Winning Land Rover Defender And $30K

West Place Animal Sanctuary is once again a national finalist in the Defender Service Awards — and this time, the stakes couldn’t be higher. A win would bring home a Land Rover Defender and $30,000 to support the life-saving work of this Tiverton sanctuary, which has rescued, rehabilitated, and cared for thousands of farm animals over the years.

This isn’t just about one nonprofit. It’s about Rhode Island. West Place is the only organization from our state to ever make it this far, and they’ve done it four times in just five years. Now, we have the chance to rally together and make history by delivering a win for the Ocean State.

Voting is free and open every day from October 3 through October 19 at westplace.org/vote. Each vote brings West Place — and Rhode Island — one step closer to victory.

Let’s show the nation what our little state can do when we stand together.

