Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County Names Kelley Coen as New CEO

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County has named Kelley Coen as its next Chief Executive Officer. Coen, who currently serves as the Club’s Chief Advancement Officer, will officially step into the top role on Sept. 25.

“I am honored to be leading the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County,” Coen said. “I look forward to guiding the organization and working with the staff and board on developing innovative ways to impact our strategic plan’s goals of growth, efficiency and safety – all with the intention of putting area kids and teens on the path to Great Futures.”

A top priority for Coen will be overseeing the renovation and expansion of the Club’s 95 Church Street facility. She has been involved in the project since its inception and said she is committed to seeing it through.

Coen joined the Boys & Girls Clubs in 2019 as Director of Development and was promoted to Chief Advancement Officer in 2024. She brings three decades of business and philanthropic experience, holds an MBA from Western New England College, and earned her undergraduate degree in English communications from Salve Regina University. She is also a Certified Fund-Raising Executive through CFRE International.

“We are excited to have Kelley move into this leadership role,” said Board Chair Mary Louise Cavanaugh. “Her business acumen, philanthropic expertise and genuine care for Newport County kids and teens will result in nothing less than success for the Club and community.”

The appointment followed a nationwide search and multi-round interview process conducted by a committee of seven stakeholders and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

