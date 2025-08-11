Rhode Island Foundation Awards $375K in Grants to Newport County Nonprofits

Dozens of nonprofit organizations serving Newport County residents will share $375,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation, supporting work that ranges from children’s education to housing, food pantries and arts programs.

“We are fortunate to be able to help our partners carry out their critical work,” said David N. Cicilline, the Foundation’s president and CEO. “We are grateful for the dedicated donors who make it possible for us to support nonprofits that are on the frontlines of serving the needs of their communities.”

Grant recipients include Child & Family, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, the Jamestown Community Food Bank, the Newport County YMCA, and the Jamestown Village and Aquidneck Island Village programs.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County received $5,000 for its Anchor Academy, a leadership program for Middletown High School freshmen that blends skills training with peer-led retreats and mentoring.

Child & Family was awarded $10,000 for case management in its supportive housing program, which connects families to affordable housing, wraparound care, and family preservation services.

The Jamestown Community Food Pantry also received $10,000 to help offset rising costs of food and supplies, serving 86 households and 167 individuals last year.

The MLK Community Center was awarded $10,000 for preschool scholarships benefiting children from low-income working families, providing full-day programming with meals, enrichment, and access to hunger relief programs.

The Newport County YMCA received $7,500 for RhodySquash, an after-school program combining athletics with mentorship and tutoring for students in grades four through eight.

The Village Common received $5,650 to strengthen local volunteer chapters in Jamestown and on Aquidneck Island, which help older adults remain independent and socially connected.

According to Cicilline, the funding underscores the Foundation’s commitment to strengthening community services across Newport County, ensuring that “neighbors helping neighbors” is more than just a phrase — it’s a shared mission.

