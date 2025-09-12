Rhode Island Foundation Offering $10,000 Grants for Community-Building Projects

The Rhode Island Foundation is inviting libraries, neighborhood groups and nonprofit organizations to apply for grants of up to $10,000 to fund projects that bring people together. The deadline to apply is Sept. 26.

“As Rhode Island’s only community foundation, we are dedicated to strengthening these bonds and creating equitable, thriving communities by supporting projects that give neighbors opportunities to come together over common experiences,” said David N. Cicilline, the Foundation’s president and CEO.

This marks the tenth year the Foundation has offered such grants. Past recipients include the Aquidneck Community Table, Bike Newport, Conexion Latina Newport, the Jamestown Historical Society, the Jamestown Philomenian Library, the Little Compton Community Center, Newport Live and Newport Pride.

Cicilline said strong community ties are linked to everything from better health to economic resilience. “The health of a community’s civic and cultural life is vital to its success,” he said.

This year’s program is focused on resident-led efforts that build social networks, strengthen public spaces, celebrate traditions, encourage volunteerism and support cultural activities. Eligible projects range from neighborhood gatherings and cultural events to preserving historic traditions and improving green spaces.

To qualify, proposals must produce visible results within 12 months, be accessible to the broader community, and demonstrate lasting impact. The grants are intended to cover one-time expenses and cannot be renewed for the same project.

Applications that include community contributions such as volunteer time, donated space or matching funds will be prioritized. Capital campaigns, political activity, ongoing operating costs and for-profit efforts are not eligible.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!