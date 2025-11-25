Emmanuel Church Unveils New Pollinator Garden to Boost Food Security and Community Access

Emmanuel Church in Newport has added a new Pollinator Garden to its expanding lineup of community food initiatives, strengthening both local ecosystems and the church’s mission to provide fresh, healthy food to neighbors in need.

The project builds on Emmanuel’s long-standing food programs, including weekly deliveries of nonperishable goods to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, a hydroponic gardening operation that grows fresh greens year-round, and a community vegetable garden that shares its harvest locally. Over the past five years, the church has donated more than 7,700 pounds of nonperishable items and fresh produce to the MLK Center. This year alone, contributions include over 1,600 pounds of goods and hundreds of servings of nutrient-rich greens.

Located beside the church’s new accessible Community Bridge entrance, the Pollinator Garden features plants that attract bees, butterflies, and birds—species vital to global food production. The space, designed for community use, includes a small sitting area for reflection and a centerpiece fountain crafted from one of the church’s original 1902 steps.

“We are excited about this new addition to our commitment to the community and to the food programs that support our neighbors,” said The Rev. Della Wager Wells, Rector of Emmanuel Church. “Our church was built to create a place where all members of the community can thrive, and we are proud to continue living out that mission today.”

Emmanuel’s hydroponic program spans three growing beds totaling 24 linear feet and produces greens even in winter months, supporting the church’s broader food ministry, including its “Soup’s On” community dinner.

Beyond food initiatives, Emmanuel Church is home to Newport Classical and hosts a wide range of community gatherings—from lectures and music performances to yoga, stitching groups, student activities, and monthly meetings of RENEWport, a coalition dedicated to strengthening life for Newport residents.

