Parking Bans in Effect as Newport County Braces for Heavy Snowfall

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and northern Connecticut from Saturday evening through Sunday afternoon, with 4 to 8 inches of snow expected. Officials warn that travel could be hazardous.

In response, the City of Newport has issued a mandatory parking ban from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 to assist with snow removal. Residents are encouraged to park in free designated lots at the Gateway Center, Mary Street, and Touro Street or use private driveways to help keep streets clear for plows.

Vehicles parked on designated streets during the ban may be towed. Impacted roads include Annandale Road, Bellevue Avenue: (Kay Street to Bowery St), Bedlow Avenue, Bliss Road, Broadway, Coggeshall Avenue, East Bowery Street, Farewell Street, Friendship Street, Gibbs Avenue, Gould Street, Kay Street, Powell Avenue, Spring Street, Summer Street, Thames Street, Third Street, Warner Street, Washington Street, Washington Square, West Marlboro Street, West Narragansett Avenue, William Street, and Van Zandt Avenue, from J.T. Connell Memorial Road East to Malbone Road.

After the storm, residents and businesses are reminded to clear sidewalks within four hours to ensure safe pedestrian access.

Other communities in the area have also announced parking bans:

Middletown: 6 p.m. Saturday – 6 p.m. Sunday

Portsmouth: 8 p.m. Saturday – 6 p.m. Sunday

Jamestown: 11 p.m. Saturday – 11 a.m. Sunday

Tiverton: 5 p.m. Saturday – 10 p.m. Sunday

Officials urge residents to prepare ahead of the storm and avoid unnecessary travel once snowfall begins.

