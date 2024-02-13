Newport’s Trash and Recycling Collections Delayed by Winter Storm: Waste Management Transfer Station Closed

In response to the approaching winter storm, Newport residents are advised of a one-day delay for all Tuesday through Friday trash and recycling collections. Additionally, the Waste Management Transfer Station will be closed on Tuesday, February 13th, due to the anticipated impact of the storm.

As a precautionary measure, residents are urged to adjust their schedules accordingly and refrain from placing bins out for collection on the designated day. The decision to delay collections and close the Transfer Station aims to ensure the safety of both residents and waste management personnel during adverse weather conditions.

Stay tuned for further updates on the storm’s impact.

