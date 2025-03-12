Total Lunar Eclipse to Turn New England Skies Red on Friday, March 14

A total lunar eclipse, commonly called a “blood moon,” will be visible across New England in the early hours of Friday, March 14 offering a celestial spectacle for night sky enthusiasts.

The eclipse begins at 11:57 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, with totality peaking at 2:30 a.m Friday. The moon will remain fully immersed in Earth’s shadow for 65 minutes before the event concludes around 6 a.m. The best viewing time is expected at 2:59 a.m.

Why the Moon Turns Red

During a total lunar eclipse, Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow that darkens and colors the lunar surface. NASA explains that the reddish hue occurs because sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere before reaching the moon, in a process similar to how sunrises and sunsets appear on Earth.

“It’s as if all the world’s sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the Moon,” NASA said.

Phases of the Eclipse

The event unfolds in five phases. It starts with the penumbral phase, where Earth’s outer shadow causes a subtle dimming. Next, the partial eclipse begins as the moon enters the darker umbral shadow. Totality follows, with the moon fully engulfed and glowing red. The final two phases see the moon gradually emerging from the shadow, regaining its usual brightness.

How to Watch

No special equipment is required to enjoy the eclipse, but binoculars can enhance the experience. Unlike a solar eclipse, lunar eclipses are safe to watch with the naked eye.

