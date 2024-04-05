Quake Alert: Rhode Island Feels Impact of Northeast Earthquake

A rare 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Lebanon, New Jersey, at 10:23 a.m. on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The tremors were felt across a broad swath of the Northeast, including parts of New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, unsettling residents and causing flight diversions at major airports.

The seismic event, unusual for the region, created widespread concern as it reverberated from Boston to Baltimore. The Federal Aviation Administration swiftly rerouted incoming flights from New York City’s major airports in response to the quake.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul took to social media, stating, “My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day.”

Meanwhile, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced through a post on social media that the state had activated its emergency operations center. He urged the public not to overwhelm emergency services by calling 911 unless they were facing immediate danger.

The earthquake, which struck the East Coast of the United States during the morning hours, caused buildings to shake and rattled nerves from Maryland to Maine. Fortunately, initial reports indicated no major damage.

developing…

