Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges Closed To All Traffic

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) has closed Newport Pell Bridge and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge due to high winds, effective immediately. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.

Under RITBA protocols, RITBA may elect to close a bridge when sustained wind speeds exceed 70 mph for a continuous period of 15 minutes or more or wind gusts persistently exceed 70 mph over a period of 15 minutes. The bridge will reopen when conditions are deemed safe.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!