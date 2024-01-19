Warming Centers and Shelters Activated: Rhode Island Gears Up for Sub-Zero Wind Chills

As Rhode Island braces for bitterly cold temperatures in the upcoming days, Governor Dan McKee and his administration are urging residents to take advantage of available resources and safety tips to navigate the frigid conditions.

The forecast predicts sub-zero wind chills on Friday and Saturday night, accompanied by light snowfall on Friday afternoon, potentially affecting the evening commute before tapering off on Saturday morning.

Throughout the week, the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA) and the Department of Housing have been actively preparing for this cold snap. RIEMA has collaborated with cities and towns across the state to ensure that warming centers are ready to accommodate the anticipated increase in demand. A comprehensive list of warming centers in Rhode Island can be found here.

The Department of Housing has announced the locations of emergency pop-up shelters in addition to the state’s existing shelter network. The designated locations, along with their operational details, are as follows:

Newport MLK Community Center 20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport, RI 02840 Hours: 1/19 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Peace Dale (South Kingstown) Welcome House 8 North Rd, Peace Dale, RI 02879 Hours: Individuals seeking shelter can call (401)-782-4770 for assistance or come to the shelter at any time

Providence Crossroads RI Community Room 160 Broad St, Providence, RI 02903 Hours: 1/18 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m. 1/22

Westerly WARM Center 56 Spruce St, Westerly, RI 02891 Hours: Individuals seeking shelter can call (401) 596-9276 for assistance or come to the shelter at any time.

West Warwick West Warwick Civic Center 100 Factory St, West Warwick, RI 02893 Hours: 1/19 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m. 1/22

Woonsocket CCA Storefront 66 Social St, Woonsocket, RI 02895 Friday 1/19 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 a.m. 1/22



The Rhode Island Department of Health emphasizes the potential risks associated with extreme cold, including hypothermia, frostbite, and events such as household fires and carbon monoxide poisoning. Safety recommendations include dressing in layers, covering exposed skin when outdoors, and limiting time in the elements. Rhode Islanders are urged to stay vigilant and prioritize safety during this challenging weather period.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

